Northern Ireland v. Germany: Tickets go on sale TODAY

Tickets for Northern Ireland's forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Germany go on sale THIS afternoon.

After NI's heroics in Monday night's 2-0 win over Czech Republic, interest in the October 5 match will undoubtedly be at fever pitch.

According to www.ticketmaster.ie tickets will be released for public sale from 2pm today (September 6). A members' presale began at 10am and was set to end at 1pm.

Tickets are limited to 'two per person, per transaction, per household, per credit card' and Ticketmaster say bookings over the limit will be cancelled.

Fans will could pay anything from £45 to £85 to watch Michael O'Neill's men take on the World champions in the mouthwatering clash at Windsor Park.

Here's the Ticketmaster price range in full:

South Stand Lower: £50 - £85

South Stand Upper: £50 - £60

North Stand Upper: £50 - £60

North Stand Lower: £50 - £60

East Stand: £45

More information at: www.ticketmaster.ie