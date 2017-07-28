SUPERCUPNI: Globe glory for County Antrim

Have your say

County Antrim 2 Osasco 1

County Antrim were crowned the SuperCupNI Premier Section's most successful local team following their 2-1 win over Osasco in the Globe final.

A brace from Paul O'Neill secured the trophy for Andy Hunter's side.

Kevin Kesly de Souza pulled a goal back for the Brazilians before half time, but they couldn't find a way past the County Antrim boys after the restart.

Late on Osasco were reduced to ten men as Joao Colares de Oliveira was dismissed following an off the ball incident deep in stoppage time.