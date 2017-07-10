ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants sign Darcy Murphy

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the signing of Darcy Murphy for the new Elite League season.

The 24 year old forward from Ontario, Canada joins the Giants after a season split with the the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers and the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

However, although new to the Giants as well as the Elite League, Murphy will not be making his first appearance in Belfast having played twice for Colgate University in the inaugural NI Connections Friendship Four tournament in 2015.

Darcy, who will wear #15 for the Giants, spent four years in the NCAA with Colgate University, icing 146 times and posting 48 goals and 42 assists, good for 90 points.

In his senior year, Murphy was awarded the position as Assistant Captain after winning the Rob Ries Award for his inspiration and leadership on the team.

Prior to turning pro, Murphy skated for two seasons with the Wellington Dukes of the OJHL where he helped the team to a championship and posted the most goals in the league with 66 as well as 61 assists good for 127 points in 98 games played.

With four years of college hockey at Colgate University behind him, Murphy adapted quickly to the professional game.

He joined the ECHL’s Elmira Jackals straight from university, posting two goals and an assists in eight games.

During Murphy’s first full professional season in 2016/17, he posted 19 goals and 15 assists, good for 34 points in 63 games played.

Steve Thornton, Head of Hockey Operations, on the ‘return’ of Murphy to Belfast SAID: “We are fortunate that we had the chance to see Darcy play and we really liked the way he skated and competed.

“We think that he is better suited to the big ice and will be popular player here in Belfast with the energy he will provide.”

“Darcy is young and still on the up swing which is also something we wanted more of this year.

“He just finished his first year pro, had close to 20 goals on a very low scoring team and earned an AHL call up.

“We are also excited that the Friendship Four is turning into a nice recruiting tool for future Giants.”

Head Coach Adam Keefe added: “I am very excited to add a young player of Darcy’s calibre who will bring us youth, energy and a strong compete level.

“With 18 goals and a strong work ethic last season in the ECHL he earned himself a call up to the AHL.

“We think he is a player that will continue to put up even bigger numbers in his second year as a professional here in Belfast.”

Murphy said: “When I was in Belfast with the Friendship Four, I really fell in love with the city.

“Being able to continue my studies with a masters degree at Ulster University was also a major factor in joining.

“The Belfast Giants have a great program with great facilities and, from everything I have heard, I believe it will be a great fit for me.

“I will bring some offensive touch and will also want to be good defensively in our own end.

“As long as I go out there and give 100% for the Giants, that is the only thing I can control and I pride myself on that,” added Murphy