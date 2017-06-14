BOXING: Frampton says sorry to fans who will miss out on tickets for SSE Arena fight

Carl Frampton has publicly apologised to fans who will miss out on tickets for next month's WBC World Featherweight fight against Mexican Andres Gutierrez.

Many had anticipated that Frampton's next bout would be staged at Windsor Park, but it will instead be held at Belfast's SSE Arena - which has a significantly lower capacity.

Speaking at this afternoon's press conference at the Europa Hotel, Frampton admitted he was 'extremely disappointed' for supporters who won't get their hands tickets.

"I understand there are going to be a lot of people who ... miss out on tickets because this is at the Odyssey and not Windsor or an outdoor venue," Frampton said. "I'm extremely disappointed for the people. I wanted this to be in a big arena but it just wasn't to be this time.

"I desperately want to fight at Windsor Park at some time in the future. That's what I want to do and I think that's what the team are working closely ... for people who do miss out on tickets to maybe try and erect a big screen somewhere in the city centre for fans to watch.

"I know people have travelled to New York and Las Vegas and I have a loyal fanbase here - it's just unfortunate that some people are going to miss out on tickets but there's nothing we can do about it this time, and I apologise."