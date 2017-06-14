BOXING: Frampton to face Gutiérrez

Former world champion Carl Frampton returns to the ring where he will face Mexican fighter Andres ‘Jaguar’ Gutiérrez, at the SSE Arena, on Saturday July 29

The Jackal, who has not fought since his first professional loss to Leo Santa Cruz in their WBA title fight in Las Vegas in January, will be looking for an impressive homecoming win next month.

Gutiérrez had already told his local newspaper Noticias de Querétaro that he would be Frampton's next opponent.

“I know I have a great opportunity and I will not waste it. He had wanted this from a long time ago," said the 23 year-old Mexican.

“I’m very happy for his news they gave me. I know it will be very difficult, but I have the character to prevail.

“I tell all the Queretanos that I’m not going to let them down and I’m going to put soul, life and heart and I will fight for what I most want, that’s why I’ll prevail."