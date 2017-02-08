BOXING: Steven Ward looking to have two reasons to celebrate

Steven Ward will look to get another win on his record in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on February 18 - while trying to avoid a fight with his wife to be.

Ward will have his third fight as a professional before getting married the next day.

And the light heavyweight says he will make it to the church on time after the contest.

“She is fine with it and chilled out about the whole thing. And Carl Frampton was married a week after the Jeremy Parodi fight so I thought I would go one better,” joked Ward.

But the Monkstown boxer says he is totally focused on the job in hand.

“I have been away training and have only been home a couple of days in the last month.

“But I am loving the full-time training with Oliver Harrison and thanks to a good friend of mine - Stephen Parr of the Parr Group - I live only a short train journey away from the gym. This is my third fight since November so I want to stay busy and keep on winning.

“It is also great to be fighting in Belfast and this is the second time in three fights that I will be at home. There is nothing better than fighting at home and there are loads of good fighters on the bill. I am looking forward to it and then I can get married.

The show at the Waterfront Hall will be headlined by Jamie Conlan who fights Yader Cardoza for the vacant WBC International Silver super flyweight title.

Local fighters Paddy Barnes, Marc McCullough, James Tennyson, Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker will also appear on the bill.