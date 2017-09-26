ICE HOCKEY: Jeff Mason returns to Belfast Giants

Jeff Mason will return to the Stena Line Belfast Giants for the season and will go straight into the lineup to face the Nottingham Panthers away on Wednesday hight.

The announcement of the American Defenceman’s return comes at an ideal time following injuries sustained to Stephen Murphy and Dustin Johner in the back-to-back wins over the Sheffield Steelers last weekend.

This season will be Mason’s eighth with the Giants organisation and the defenceman has now played 361 games for the Giants, posting 63 goals and 147 assists, good for 210 points. Mason is seventh on the Giants all-time scoring list and needs five points to become the all-time highest scoring defenceman in Giants history.

The 36 year old was named as the Giants Defenceman of the Year in 2015 and helped the organisation to the Elite League titles in the 2011/12 and 2013/14 seasons.

The 5’ 10” is a graduate of Providence College who will travel to Belfast for the 2017 Friendship Four.

Adam Keefe on the return of Jeff Mason to the Giants lineup:“Bringing Mase back was a ‘no brainer’, he’s a local guy now that has been loyal to this team & this city. He’s a very reliable player that works hard and puts the team first. I know I can rely on him in any situation.”