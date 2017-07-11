ICE HOCKEY: Sebastien Sylvestre joins Belfast Gaints

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have added Sébastien Sylvestre to the Season 18 roster.

The 23 year old forward with a left shot arrives in Belfast following three straight professional seasons in the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, the Boucherville, Quebec native played major junior hockey with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, accumulating 148 points (61g-87a) and 160 penalty minutes in 165 games.

Sylvestre turned pro in 2014/15, joining the Bakersfield Condors and led the team in both goals and points with 23 goals and 24 assists, good for 47 points in 69 games. The Missouri Mavericks picked up Sylvestre the following season and helped his side to a playoff spot with 19 goals and 19 assists, good for 38 points in 70 games.

Last season Sylvestre, who will wear #10 for the Giants, once again led his team in points, this time with the Elmira Jackals. Sébastien posted 23 goals and 30 assists, good for 53 points in 64 games played.

Head Coach Adam Keefe on Sylvestre’s arrival: “Sébastien is really excited to get across the Atlantic and get started here in Belfast. He is another young, energetic & exciting player to watch with a high end talent.”

“I know our fans will love him as Sébastien isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty and drive the net to get the ugly goals as well. I am very happy to add Sly to our Giants family.”