Michael praised at prestigious awards event

Glengormley man Michael McKillop was honoured at a prestigious awards ceremony on December 3 following his success this summer in Rio.

The local athlete took gold in the T37 1,500 metre race at the Paralympic Games in September.

Michael was recognised at the 42nd People of the Year Awards, which are organised by Rehab and staged in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. He received a Sports Person of the Year Award alongside the Paralympic medallists for their incredible success in the Rio Paralympic Games. Winning 11 medals – four gold, four silver and three bronze – it was one of the finest performances for any Irish team.

Winning a gold medal in Beijing 2008 and two gold medals in London 2012, the inspirational athlete was under pressure to perform this year. Despite being pushed all the way by Canadian Liam Stanley and an interrupted preparation leading into the Games themselves, Michael didn’t crack. Leading the race after two minutes, he put the foot down and stormed to victory.