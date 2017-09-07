Moore a ‘perfect fit’ for Frampton

Carl Frampton believes his new trainer Jamie Moore will be a “perfect fit” after confirming the former European light middleweight champion as the man to succeed Shane McGuigan in his corner.

The Jackal confirmed his partnership with Moore yesterday via Twitter but said he will not be rushed into a decision about a new promoter only three weeks after his split from manager Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.

“I had a few trainers in my head and if I am honest, I hadn’t even thought about Jamie Moore,” Frampton told Sky Sports.

“My dad never gets involved with my career but he just mentioned him. It was my dad who suggested him, so I got in touch with Jamie, he came over and we did a few sessions together and that was it.

“We gelled well. I like the atmosphere in the gym, the guys around it and I like the way he approaches training, so that was it. Jamie was the first trainer I tried and after a few days, I just started to think ‘I don’t need to try anyone else’.

Frampton admitted he had held talks with prospective promoters since his split from Cyclone and said the announcement would be made shortly.

“I have been talking to a few people and once the announcement came out, it’s been pretty busy. I want to see the offers on the table - which one is going to be best for me - because I am 30 years old and I don’t want to be boxing when I am 34.

“I want a few big fights. 2016 was my best year but 2017 was the worst.

“I still believe I’m a big name in boxing and I deserve the big fights.”