POLL: Should Carl Frampton have been shortlisted for SPOTY?

He defeated strongly-fancied WBA featherweight title holder Leo Santa Cruz to become the first fighter from Northern Ireland to win world titles at two different weights, but Carl Frampton has not been shortlisted for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award.

We want your view. Should the Belfast fighter have been included as a contender for the prestigious gong?

On Monday the Beeb revealed the 16 people in the running for the top prize.

They are: Nicola Adams, boxing, Gareth Bale, football; Alistair Brownlee, triathlon; Sophie Christiansen, equestrian; Kadeena Cox, athletics / cycling; Mo Farah, athletics; Jason Kenny - cycling; Laura Kenny - cycling; Andy Murray - tennis; Adam Peaty - swimming; Kate Richardson-Walsh - hockey; Nick Skelton - equestrian; Dame Sarah Storey - cycling; Jamie Vardy - football; Max Whitlock - gymnastics, Danny Willett - golf.