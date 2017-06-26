Andy Reid handed BSB chance with Tyco BMW

Jordanstown’s Andy Reid has been handed the chance to make his full debut in the MCE British Superbike Championship with Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team.

The 23-year-old was left without a ride in 2017 as teams demanded big budgets from riders to effectively buy a seat for the season, but Reid has been rewarded with the opportunity to join Christian Iddon in BMW Motorrad’s official BSB outfit.

He takes over the ride from former World Superbike contender Davide Giugliano, who left the team in an amicable split earlier this month.

Reid, a former multiple winner in the Supersport class and runner-up in the Superstock 600 championship, said he was over the moon with the chance to get back to racing this weekend at Snetterton.

“I’m just delighted to have been give this opportunity by TAS Racing and Tyco BMW to finally join the British Superbike grid,” said Reid.

“I’m coming in as a rookie with a clean slate, so I’m coming with an open mind and ready to learn from an experienced team. They are a team I have always admired and I’m pretty excited if I’m honest.

“It will be a steep learning curve, but again I have confidence in my ability to learn but I also know it’s not all about week one – this is a work in progress and I can’t wait to get started.”

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill said he had been impressed by Reid’s resilience on a 'personal level'.

“It’s clear that Andy has an abundance of talent and for various reasons, he maybe hasn’t landed a British title that he so richly deserved.

“It’s talent that we are always looking to invest in and the fact that this young lad has impressed me on a personal level, with his obvious ability and desire, both on and off the track, played a big part in making this happen.

“Even when he didn’t have a ride in the British championship paddock, he made the effort to be there every race weekend, keeping himself in the spotlight and to the forefront of people’s minds,” added Neill.

“That’s not an easy thing to do as a rider and can only be done by someone who is highly motivated. He’s a young lad with a bright future. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”