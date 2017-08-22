Classic TT: Anstey tops Tuesday times on YZR500

Bruce Anstey put the Padgetts Yamaha YZR500 on top of the pile during Tuesday’s Classic TT Superbike session as practice got underway again following Monday’s cancellation.

Mist on the Isle of Man lifted in time for Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson to give the green light, with riders cautioned over damp patches around the Mountain Course at Ginger Hall, Ramsey Hairpin, the exit of the Bungalow, Graham’s, Hillberry and Governors Dip.

Flying Kiwi Anstey, who is fresh from a stunning victory in the feature Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix, clocked 119.724mph on his opening lap but Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward headed the times on the Mistral Kawasaki at 120.824mph.

However, Anstey upped the tempo on his second lap on the GP machine and was already 20 seconds up on his opening sector by the time he reached Glen Helen.

The 48-year-old maintained a hot pace to set the fastest lap of the evening at 121.932mph ahead of Ivan Lintin on the Kraus Racing Kawasaki, who lapped at 121.094mph.

Greenall Racing Kawasaki riders Derek Sheils (121.04mph) and Saturday pacesetter Horst Saiger (120.89mph) were next, with Aussie David Johnson completing a lap at 120.11mph on the Team York Suzuki.

Michael Dunlop, who is bidding for a third successive win in the Motorsport Merchandise Classic Superbike race on Bank Holiday Monday, was an early retirement at Ballacraine on the Team Classic Suzuki.

The 15-time TT winner was embarking on his first lap of the 2017 meeting after missing Saturday’s first practice sessions as he competed in the Ulster Rally.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, who marked his return from injury with a brace of podium finishes in the Supersport races at the Ulster Grand Prix, was seventh fastest on the Team Classic Suzuki with a lap of 119.134mph

In the Lightweight class, Welsh rider Ian Lougher was fastest on the LayLaw Racing Yamaha TZ250 at 113.994mph after completing two laps, with last year’s race winner Anstey second quickest on the Padgetts Honda RS250 at 113.010mph.

Manxman Dan Sayle (Steelcote Solutions Yamaha) put in a solid effort with a speed of 112.131mph.

Michael Dunlop, who was back out after his earlier Superbike retirement, successfully completed his first lap on the Turner Racing Yamaha TZ250 (102.656mph).

Dominic Herbertson set the fastest speed of 104.606mph in the Senior class on the Davies Motorsport Honda, with James Cowton next at 104.476mph on the Dave Kenah Norton.

Dean Harrison, who won the race in 2015, was third on the Black Eagle Racing MV Agusta (103.397mph).

Phil McGurk (Chris Hughes Honda) headed the leaderboard in the Junior class at 99.967mph ahead of Cowton (99.397mph) and Alan Oversby on the Davies Motorsport Honda (99.320mph), with Lee Johnston (Black Eagle MV Agusta) fourth (99.309mph).

New Zealand rider Grant Dalton came off at the Verandah but was unhurt in the Superbike session.

Elwyn Fryer (Parliament Square) and Dean Osborne (Governors Dip) were also unhurt.

In the Manx Grand Prix sessions, the Isle of Man’s Michael Evans was fastest again on the Martin Bullock Suzuki GSX-R750 at 116.347mph from Barwick’s Tom Robinson (116.135mph).

Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney was second fastest in the Newcomers A session with a lap of 108.959mph.