Danny Buchan withdraws from Neil Robinson Memorial meeting

Danny Buchan has withdrawn from this weekend’s Neil Robinson Memorial meeting due to ‘family reasons’.

The Essex rider, who is leading the National Superstock 1000 Championship, was confirmed as a non-starter by the organising Mid Antrim Club on Wednesday night.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Bishopscourt in Co Down, where the line-up includes Lisburn’s Carl Phillips on his MD Racing Suzuki.

Also entered are Nikki Coates, Ali Kirk, Gerard Kinghan, club member Luke Johnston – last year’s Masters Supersport champion – Charles Stuart, Jason Lynn and Declan Hoey.

The feature Neil Robinson Memorial race, which takes place on Sunday, includes a prize fund of £3,000, with £1,500 going to the winner. The showpiece race is open to the fastest 36 Superbike and Supersport machines.

Irish and Ulster Supersport champion Jason Lynn will be among the favourites in the Supersport class on the Walter Bell Suzuki.

Racing is scheduled to commence at 11am on both days, with Saturday hosting a full set of Irish and Ulster Championship races with two events per class, while Sunday’s schedule will feature a ‘long’ format for each race.

The Donny Robinson Memorial race will be the second showpiece race on the card on Sunday, which is open to the fastest 36 machines in the Lightweight Supersport 400 class, Pre Injection and Supertwins.