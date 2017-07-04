Guy Martin out of Southern 100

Lincolnshire rider Guy Martin has been confirmed as a non-starter at the Southern 100.

The 35-year-old had stated his desire to return to the meeting at Billown this year but is set to miss the event, where he last raced in 2015.

A statement from the event organisers claimed Martin’s Honda ‘was not available with further testing to be carried out’.

Martin won the Solo Championship race at the Southern three years in a row from 2013 to 2015, emulating Ulster road racing legend Joey Dunlop’s feat, who won the race three times in succession in 1976, 1977 and 1978.

The English rider withdrew from the Senior TT last month after opting not to ride the new CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 in the premier race.

Martin was fortunate to escape serious injuries after a high-speed crash in the Superbike race at Doran’s Bend and it remains to be seen whether or not the 35-year-old will again line-up for the official Honda team this season, with the Armoy meeting at the end of July and the Ulster Grand Prix still to come – both events where Martin has been a regular in the past.

After withdrawing from the Senior TT, Guy Martin did compete in the TT Zero race, finishing as the runner-up behind his Mugen team-mate Bruce Anstey.

Honda Racing withdrew from the Superbike and Superstock races at the North West 200 in May on safety grounds pending an assessment of John McGuinness’s Superbike after the Morecambe rider crashed during qualifying at Primrose.

McGuinness sustained a broken leg and was ruled out of the TT. The 45-year-old felt the Fireblade did not slow when he rolled back on the throttle on the approach to the corner.

Honda switched from the kit electronics system to the Motec unit used by the team’s British Superbike riders prior to the TT but Martin cut a frustrated figure throughout the two-week festival.

At the weekend, Martin and team-mate Pete Boast competed in the Spa Four-Hour race for Team Classic Suzuki, finishing seventh. It was the first time Martin had raced at the legendary Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, which was hosting the second round of the European Classic Endurance Championship.