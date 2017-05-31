TT 2017: Disrupted practice raises possibility of Sunday racing

Further disruptions to Isle of Man TT practice could see racing switched to Mad Sunday this weekend.

The organisers have already lost two days due to issues with the weather, with one session taking place so far on Tuesday evening.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has confirmed that contingency plans could swing into action on Wednesday evening if the forecast mist and fog causes problems around the Mountain Course.

With no rain expected, qualifying would still go ahead tonight with riders running at racing speed until Ramsey, where they would be escorted over the Mountain under controlled speed by a travelling marshal. Thompson says competitors would be shown the yellow flag at Schoolhouse corner before being red-flagged at Parliament Square prior to their run over the Mountain.

However, such a course of action is dependent on conditions being suitable for the air ambulance helicopter to provide cover on the lower sections of the course.

Practice on Wednesday evening is scheduled to get underway at 6.20pm.

With rain in the forecast later in the week, racing could be moved to Sunday to free up additional practice time on Saturday. At present, the RST Superbike and first Sure Sidecar races are scheduled on the Saturday programme.

The Superbike race was previously held on a Sunday in 2013, when Michael Dunlop claimed victory on the Honda Legends Fireblade.