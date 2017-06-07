TT 2017: Popular Irish rider Alan Bonner killed in crash

Irish rider Alan Bonner has died following a crash during a qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday afternoon.

The popular 33-year-old from Co Meath came off at the 33rd Milestone. He was well-known in Irish road racing circles and won the feature race at his home meeting at Kells in 2015.

A statement issued by the organisers said: ‘ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Alan Bonner, 33, from County Meath in the Republic of Ireland died this afternoon during a qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races.

‘Alan was involved in an incident at the 33rd Milestone during the qualifying session for the Senior TT.

‘Alan made his TT mountain course debut at the 2014 TT Races and had a highest placed finish of fifteenth, which he achieved in the 2015 Senior TT. He finished 28th in the Superbike race last Sunday 4th June, winning a bronze replica and also finished 30th in this morning’s Superstock race, winning another bronze replica.

‘He was the fastest ever TT rider from the Republic of Ireland with a lap of 127.090mph which he achieved in 2015.

‘ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on its deepest sympathy to Alan’s partner Gemma and his family and friends’.

Mr Bonner’s death is the third at the event this year, with Dutch competitor Jochem van den Hoek also killed on Wednesday after a crash in the Superstock race at the 11th Milestone, while Davey Lambert from Gateshead succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night after he crashed in the Superbike race at Greeba Castle.