TT 2017: Superbike crash victim Davey Lambert transferred to hospital in Liverpool

A rider critically injured in a crash in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT has been transferred to Liverpool for further treatment.

Davey Lambert, from Gateshead, came off at Greeba Castle and was treated at the scene of the incident while racing continued under waved yellow flags.

On Tuesday, a statement issued by the event organisers said Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, in consultation with the medical team, decided the best course of action was to treat the stricken rider at the roadside immediately in an effort to stabilise his condition.

The statement said: ‘Following an on-site assessment of rider Davey Lambert’s condition shortly after his accident at Greeba Castle on the third lap of the Superbike race on Sunday, the medical team at the scene, in consultation with Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, decided that the best course of action was to treat the rider at the scene immediately to stabilise his condition. He was then transferred by Airmed to Nobles Hospital.

‘The rider and medical team were in a position away from the racing line and it was determined that at no point were the rider and medical team in any danger. The treatment the rider received was not in any way compromised or affected by the decision to continue with the race. The rider has subsequently been transferred to Liverpool for further treatment.

‘Waved yellow flags were in operation throughout the area to ensure that riders went through the area at an appropriate speed’.