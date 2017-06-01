TT 2017: Superbike Sunday confirmed as part of revamped race schedule

A revamped race schedule was confirmed on Thursday by the Isle of Man TT organisers, with the RST Superbike race now moved to Sunday.
Thursday’s practice was called off due to heavy rain and has been moved to Friday evening.
On Saturday, additional practice will be held, with the RST Superbike race now pencilled in for 2pm on Sunday followed by further practice sessions.
The Superbike race was previously held on a Sunday in 2013, when Michael Dunlop emerged victorious on the Honda Legends Fireblade.
Monday’s programme has also been affected but the first Supersport race will go ahead in the morning followed by the opening Sidecar race, which has been moved from Saturday. The Superstock race now switches to Tuesday and the schedule from Wednesday remains unaltered.
TT 2017 – REVISED RACE SCHEDULE
Friday 2nd June
Practice as scheduled
Saturday 3rd June
10:40-12:00: SBK/STK/SPT/NEWCOMERS QUALIFYING
12:05-13:05: SIDECAR QUALIFYING
14:10-15:30: SPT/LWT/NEWCOMERS QUALIFYING
15:40-16:30: SIDECAR PRACTICE
16:35: SBK/STK/SPT 1 LAP PRACTICE
17:00: TT ZERO PRACTICE 1 LAP
Sunday 4th June
14:00 SUPERBIKE RACE (6 laps)
16:25 SIDECAR 1 LAP PRACTICE
16:40: TT ZERO 1 LAP PRACTICE
Monday 5th June
10:45: SUPERSPORT RACE (4 LAPS)
12:45: SUPERSTOCK PRACTICE (1 LAP)
14:15: SIDECAR RACE 1 (3 LAPS)
15:50: SBK/STK/LWT PRACTICE (1 LAP)
16:05: TT ZERO PRACTICE (1 LAP)
TUESDAY 6TH JUNE
12:15: SUPERSTOCK RACE (4 LAPS)
14:15: SIDECAR PRACTICE (2 LAPS)
15:40: LIGHTWEIGHT PRACTICE (1 LAP)
15:55: TT ZERO PRACTICE (1 LAP)