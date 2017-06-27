RUGBY: British Lions let lead slip as final midweek game with Hurricanes ends in dramatic draw

HURRICANES 31 BRITISH LIONS 31

In a dramatic finish in Wellington, Super Rugby side Hurricanes scored five minutes from the end to draw the final midweek game of the British & Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand.

Lions' George North celebrates scoring their second try with Iain Henderson

Lions outhalf Dan Biggar missed a last gasp long range drop goal which could have sneaked victory for the Tourists.

Lock Iain Henderson, who had put in a huge shift, was yellow carded when the Lions were 14 points ahead on 65 minutes and the Hurricanes made the numericla advantage count.

Ireland’s Henderson, who alongside second-row Courtney Lawes was otherwise impressive, was sin-binned on 65 minutes for a dangerous clear-out on Jordie Barrett.

A Tommy Seymour brace and George North had put the Lions ahead but the tourists conceded two late tries when down to 14 men.

Lions' Iain Henderson celebrates with Rory Best after George North scored a try

The Lions will be back at the Westpac Stadium on Saturday for their second Test against New Zealand for the seconed Test.

Hurricanes: J Barrett, N Milner-Skudder, V Aso, N Laumape, J Savea, O Black, T Toiroa-Tahuriorangi, B May, R Ricitelli, J To’omaga-Allen, M Abbott, S Lousi, V Fifita, C Gibbins, B Shields (captain).

Replacements: L Apisai, C Eves, M Kainga, J Blackwell, R Prinsep, K Hauiti-Parapara, W Goosen, C Jane.

Hurricane Ngani Laumape scores their second try against the Lions

British and Irish Lions: J Nowell (England); T Seymour (Scotland); J Joseph (England), R Henshaw (Ireland); G North (Wales); D Biggar (Wales); G Laidlaw (Scotland); J Marler (England), R Best (Ireland, captain), D Cole (England), I Henderson (Ireland), C Lawes (England), J Haskell (England), J Tipuric (Wales), CJ Stander (Ireland).

Replacements: K Dacey (Wales), A Dell (Scotland), T Francis (Wales), C Hill (Wales), G Kruis (England), G Davies (Wales), F Russell (Scotland), L Halfpenny (Wales).