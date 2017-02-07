RUGBY: Ulster Towns’ Cup quarter-final draw

River Rock Towns’ Cup favoruites, Ballynahinch II will travel to Carrickfergus for the quarter-finals on Saturday, February 25.

The Co Down side are chasing a domestic double having already won the Millar McCall Wylie Junior Cup this season.

Armagh II progressed to the last eight of the Towns' Cup with a win over Omagh in the last round

In spite of having to go to the Tom Simms Memorial Ground the Ulster 2nd XV League side are favourites to see off the challenge of the Kukri Championship One club.

Bangor II, who are carrying the holders’ flag after their firsts - now in senior rugby - won the trophy last season, will have home advantage against Kukri Championship One side, Clogher Valley.

Armagh II, winners against Omagh Accies in the third round, also have home advantage and face Ballyclare, while Enniskillen will go to Ards.