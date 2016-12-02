Andrew Sachs: Manuel’s best moments

Actor Andrew Sachs,best known for his portrayal of Manuel in the 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died aged 86.
Although he took on many other roles in a varied career, including, recently, parts in Coronation Street, and alongside Maggie Smith and Billy Connolly in the film Quartet, it will be his role as the Barcelona-born waiter that is remembered most. Here, we look at some of the funniest moments from his most famous role.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newtownabbey Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.