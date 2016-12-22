BBC wins TV in 2016 with 31 out of 40 top programmes - but which was your favourite?

More than three-quarters of the top 40 most-watched programmes so far in 2016 were broadcast by BBC1.

The figures were hailed by BBC content boss Charlotte Moore as evidence of how BBC1 "continues to unite us as a nation with shows that feel modern, fresh and in touch with our audience".

A total of 31 of the top 40 were broadcast by BBC1 while just nine were on ITV.

Last year the split was 28 for BBC1 and 12 for ITV. The chart has been compiled by the Press Association from data produced by the Broadcasters' Audience Research Board (Barb).

Next year's chart is likely to look very different, however, as the BBC will be without Bake Off - which has been snapped up by Channel 4 - and Planet Earth.

There are also few big sporting events for either channel to broadcast.

Strictly Come Dancing has been another big success for the BBC this year.

One show missing from this year's top 40 is the final of Strictly Come Dancing, as full ratings data is not yet available. But its addition to the chart would not change the split between 31 BBC programmes and nine for ITV.

Any other broadcast hoping to make the top 40 before the end of the year would need to attract an audience of at least 11.1 million. No programme has topped 11 million viewers over Christmas since 2013.

Here is the list of the top 40 highest-rated TV programmes of 2016 so far. 1. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 26): 15.90m

2. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, August 24): 13.58m

3. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, August 31): 13.45m = The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 5): 13.45m

5. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 19): 13.44m

6. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 14): 13.29m

7. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, October 12): 13.26m

8. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 13): 13.14m

9. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 28): 13.13m

10. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 21): 13.12m

11. The Great British Bake Off (BBC1, September 7): 13.08m

12. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, November 13): 12.66m

13. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, April 16): 12.46m

14. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, April 23): 12.32m

15. Euro 2016: Portugal v France (BBC1, July 10): 12.27m

16. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 6): 12.26m

17. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 19): 12.24m

18. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, December 4): 11.96m

19. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, December 3): 11.92m

20. Euro 2016: Wales v Belgium post-match (BBC1, July 1): 11.89m

21. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 27): 11.88m

22. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, April 30): 11.87m

23. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 26): 11.65m

24. Sherlock (BBC1, January 1): 11.64m

25. Planet Earth II (BBC1, November 20): 11.60m

26. Britain's Got Talent (ITV: April 9): 11.59m

27. Planet Earth II (BBC1, December 4): 11.54m

28. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1, December 11): 11.46m

29. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 5): 11.43m

30. Euro 2016: England v Iceland (ITV, June 27): 11.42m

31. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (ITV, November 14): 11.40m

32. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1, December 4): 11.39m

33. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1, November 13): 11.37m

34. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, May 7): 11.35m

35. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, December 10): 11.34m

36. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, November 12): 11.31m

37. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, October 29): 11.22m

38. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, October 15): 11.21m = Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, October 22): 11.21m

40. Strictly Come Dancing: the results (BBC1: November 27) 11.11m