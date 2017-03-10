Children’s aerial dance treat at Theatre at the Mill

Fidget Feet are back at Theatre at The Mill on Sunday March 19 to present their aerial dance show Strange Feathers.

Strange Feathers is aimed at children from 18 months – 7 years. The story is based on two little birds learning to fly with the help of their surroundings in nature. With two aerial dancers and a musician on stage Strange Feathers mixes contemporary dance, aerial dance and live music in a humorous way. Feathers drop from the sky to the beautiful sounds of soft music in this beautifully crafted and exquisitely delivered show. Strange Feathers is full of unexpected and colourful wonders, which invite the children to explore, interact and discover new things about their world!

Strange Feathers is a co-production between Fidget Feet (Ireland) and the Bird & Bat (Iceland) a co-collaboration between Icelandic and Irish artists. Fidget Feet is an aerial dance company that has in the past 10 years grown to become the biggest of its kind in Ireland. Their performances mix dance, aerial work, projections live music and theatre and have made shows of all sizes all over the world. Bird & Bat started in 2012 and specialise in making quality dance performances for young children.

After the performance the children are invited up on stage to meet the performers and explore the space as feathers drop from the sky. Tickets for this performance are available from Box Office T: 028 9034 0202 or online www.theatreatthemill.com.