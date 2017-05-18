Showcase celebrates young local dancers

Students from the Carrickfergus based dance school. Studio 86, will be displaying their talent at a special showcase at Theatre at the Mill next month,

Entitled ‘Why Walk When You Can Dance’, the showcase on Friday June 9 will also celebrate the studio’s first anniversary,

A spokesperson for the Studio explained: “studio 86 open it’s doors in May 2016 providing classes for everyone from age 18 months right up to adults and since then has continued to grow from strength to strength. We hold approximately 25-30 per week in various styles of dance including ballet, hip hop, cheerleading, lyrical, Clubbercise, Irish and many more.

“This show is to showcase all of the very talented students who attend each week. Not only is it our weekly classes we will also be showincasing the talents of our competition teams who have simply excelled through the season this year. Having only been training together since September we have had many success across the board including seven first places, one second place and four third places in Lyrical and cheerleading.

Tickets are on sale from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office or online at www,theatreatthemill.com