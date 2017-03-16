Celebrate the music of Queen

Flash Harry will be bringing their 25th anniversary tour to Theatre at the Mill on Friday March 24.

This year the band will celebrate a quarter of a century paying tribute to one of the most outstanding bands in musical history, Queen.

Audiences will see Flash Harry present a showcase of Queen’s greatest hits and more.

A show of one hit after another from their first single ‘Keep Yourself Alive’ to Freddie’s poignant last appearance on ‘These are the days of Our Lives’.

Queen were also famous for their big anthems such as ‘Radio Gaga’ and ‘We Are the Champions’ and Flash Harry deliver them all.

These guys are still selling out major venues 25 years on for a reason, so come and see why for yourself.

The music of Queen is universal in its appeal, and the reputation of Flash Harry is well earned.

For a night of sheer energy, enthusiasm, passion and showmanship this is a show not to be missed.

Flash Harry will have you rocking in the aisles and singing along to some of the greatest songs ever written.

The show kicks off at 7.45pm and tickets, priced £18, are on sale now from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202.

Tickets can also be booked online at www.theatreatthemill.com.