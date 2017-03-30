Experience the music of the Bee Gees

You may not be able see the Bee Gees anymore, but you can see ‘Nights on Broadway’ and still experience a concert of the incredible music written by the brothers Gibb.

And now ‘Nights on Broadway’ is coming to Theatre at the Mill for one night only on April 15.

Known also as ‘The Irish Bee Gees’, all the performers are from Ireland with the exception of their new UK Musical Director. Having originated and sold out theatres in Ireland, the show is now touring in the UK and Europe.

‘Nights On Broadway’ presents a tribute to the Bee Gees through their catalogue of hits over 4 decades from the 60s to the 90s. The full live band blend the classic hits, acoustic medleys and dance floor fillers which define the show.

This is a totally live concert experience which prides itself on musical, in particular vocal authenticity, while the accompanying costume changes compliment the show to give audiences a truly original feeling.

As well as their live theatre performances, the band have appeared on each of Ireland’s national television stations (RTE, TV3, TG4).

Whether you favour the golden era of the 60s, the dance floor hits of the 70s, the comeback hits of the 80s & 90s or the string of hits they wrote for various artists along the way, this show has something to entertain everyone from the novice to the most discerning fan.

Based out of Dublin, Nights on Broadway members all contribute certain styles that capture a mix of classic Bee Gees, with the energy and intensity similar to one of their live performances.

The Bee Gees are well known as one of the best acts ever, and Nights on Broadway lives up to that legacy in every way.

Through Nights on Broadway musicianship, staging, sound and performance the experience is something you will never forget.

Tony Kelly steps into the shoes of Barry Gibb, while Dominic Feekery takes on the role of Robin Gibb and Peter Simpson becomes Maurice Gibb. They are joined on stage by Johnny Leon on drums and Bass Guitarist - Jonnie (The Cap).

The show kicks off at 7.45pm and tickets, priced £18 (£16 concession), are on sale from the Box Office or online www.theatreatthemill.com.