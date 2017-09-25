Jake Bugg announces Ulster Hall gig

Singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will play Belfast next year as part of a solo acoustic tour.

Following the recent release of fourth album, Hearts That Strain, the Nottingham-based artist announced he is to perform at Ulster Hall on February 17, 2018.

Bugg, still only 23, will be showcasing new and old songs in a stripped back during the tour.

Reviews of the new record have been nothing short of revelatory with the Times saying in their 4* review that Jake ‘sounds better than ever’, The Guardian said he is ‘Glenn Campbell re-incarnated’ and The i gave it a glowing write-ups in a 4* reviews.

"Albums take you into their own sealed world,” Jake said. “This time around I just wanted to write the tunes and record them with great musicians.”

Jake Bugg’s career has been dominated by huge hits, including Lightning Bolt and Two Fingers from his self-titled debut, all the way up to Love, Hope and Misery from On My One. He has enjoyed live success internationally, as well as securing multiple Brit and other Award nominations.

TICKETS

Tickets are £25 (standing) and £27.75 (seated) including booking fee and are available from: Ulster Hall Box Office www.waterfront.co.uk / 028 9033 4455; all Ticketmaster outlets / online at www.ticketmaster.ie / and on their 24 hour booking line on 0870 243 4455.

Ticket sale link: http://www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/all-events/jake-bugg/