Nathan Carter lined up for Dalriada Festival

Dalriada Festival is proud to announce that it has teamed up with Northern Ireland’s largest independent travel agency Clubworld Travel to distribute tickets for country superstar Nathan Carter’s concert at Glenarm Castle on July 14.

Nathan recently popped into Clubworld Travel’s Carrickfergus branch to officially launch the partnership on behalf of Dalriada Festival.

With seven branches across the province, including Lurgan, Portadown, Newry, Banbridge, Carrickfergus and two offices in Belfast (Lisburn Road and Beersbirdge Road), the award-winning travel agency will be selling tickets for the Friday night shindig.

In addition, anyone who purchases a ticket from Clubworld Travel will be entered into a prize draw for a VIP meet and greet with Mr. Wagon Wheel himself Nathan Carter.

Dalriada Festival, Ireland’s most popular family festival, powered by The Camlin Group, attracted over 30,000 visitors last year.

Tickets for Nathan Carter, sponsored by The Sitting Room Hairdressing in Ballymena, are priced at £28 with doors opening for the event at 5pm. Support comes from local sensation Donna Taggart, whose song ‘Jealous of The Angels’ has received upwards of 88 Million views online.

Dalriada Festival which will be running from Friday July 14 to Sunday July 16 is Northern Ireland’s largest cultural and heritage festival. With a wide variety of sporting, musical and culinary events the festival has something for everyone.

The Fureys and Dublin City Ramblers are just some more of the festival’s music offerings on July 15 and 16.

The community of Glenarm will take up the baton from July 17, hosting an action-packed programme of sporting events and other entertainment including a duathlon, triathlon, super-endurocross, rowing regatta and mountain bike enduro race. The festival will culminate with a street fair, carnival and fireworks finale on July 22.

John Cunningham from Camlin added; “Although we are a global engineering company, we endeavour to support local community initiatives and events. The Dalriada Festival of Sport, Music and Food is recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s biggest cultural family events and The Camlin Group is honoured to be once again the titled sponsor of such a fantastic festival.”