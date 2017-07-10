WATCH: Disabled Coldplay fan crowdsurfs in wheelchair to Croke Park stage - helped by Chris Martin

A wheelchair bound Coldplay fan crowdsurfed through the audience to join Chris Martin perform a song he hastily put together about Ireland’s capital city.

After introducing the fan - Rob - to the audience, Chris started to sing a song in which he described the band as “a cross between B*Witched and U2”.

Rob played along on the harmonica throughout the song and together with Chris, was given a rapturous performance as the crowd launched into a chant of ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’ at the end.

The Croke Park gig has received rave reviews from critics.