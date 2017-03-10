Tesco recalls spagbol over allergy fears

Tesco is recalling a line of frozen Spaghetti Bolognese due to the presence of egg which is not on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
The recall of the 400g pack applies to all date codes.
A company statement read: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”
No other Tesco products are known to be affected.
