Live Shakespeare screening

Theatre at the Mill will be screening a live performance of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra on May 24 at 7pm.

The screening will be broadcast live from the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford Upon Avon.

Iqbal Khan returns to the RSC to direct Shakespeare’s tragedy of love and duty, picking up the story where Julius Caesar ends.

Following Caesar’s assassination, Mark Antony has reached the heights of power. Now he has neglected his empire for a life of decadent seduction with his mistress, Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt. Torn between love and duty, Antony’s military brilliance deserts him, and his passion leads the lovers to their tragic end.

Antony Byrne and Josette Simon star in the title roles, and are joined by a fantastic supporting cast,

Iqbal Khan returns to the RSC to direct, following his critically acclaimed productions of Othello (2015) and Much Ado About Nothing (2012).

Antony & Cleopatra will be broadcast live to cinemas on May 24, 017.

The play will then transfer to the Barbican for a limited London Season from November 30, 2017 - January 20, 2018.

For further information or to book tickets, priced £15 (£10 concession), contact the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202.

Alternatively, tickets can be booked online at www.theatreatthemill.com.