£100k contracts in Dubai for street furniture firm

Newtownabbey-based themed furniture designer and supplier, Environmental Street Furniture (ESF), has secured orders worth £100,000 with one of Dubai’s leading tourist attractions, Global Village.

This is the second year ESF has supplied products to the attraction having previously supplied themed Stellar Solar Smart benches, as well as custom made litter bins, to the park’s newest funfair land, Carnaval.

All products are bespoke and branded to match the ‘Circus Big Top’ theme within the park.

ESF Managing Director, Alan Lowry, said: “Global Village is a fantastic project for our team to work on. We have established a great relationship with the organisation, listening to their requirements and then creating bespoke themed pieces as required.

“Our Stellar Solar Smart benches have been a huge success within the park, as well as the themed bins from our Style collection and we are only too delighted that they’ve ordered more items for this year’s season. We look forward to a continued working relationship with Global Village and wish the team the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

ESF has completed projects within the United Arab Emirates including their largest project to date worth £600k at Dubai Arena.