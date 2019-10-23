40 jobs to be created at Newtownabbey Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, has announced it will open a new drive thru restaurant at 261-263 Antrim Road, Glengormley, later this year.

The Glengormley location will be the third Tim Hortons restaurant to open in Northern Ireland and the first outside of Belfast city centre.

The two restaurants in Belfast, one in Fountain Street and a 24-hour drive thru at Connswater opened in 2018.

The new restaurant will create 40 jobs, a combination of full-time and part-time opportunities. The roles will be a mix of shift managers, who hold the teams together, motivate everyone and lead by example and team members who will make guests feel welcome and serve the famous coffee and donuts the brand is known for.

The restaurant is seeking outgoing applicants who are warm, welcoming and caring to join the team ahead of the upcoming opening.

More details can be found on the Tim Hortons UK website.

The Tim Hortons brand was founded by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player, who wanted to create a space where everyone would feel at home. Fast forward to 2019, more than 5.3 million Canadians – approximately 15 per cent of the population – visit the cafés daily.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Finance and Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK said: “When we opened our two Belfast restaurants last year, we were completely blown away by the excitement and the wonderful welcome from the local community.

“We are now thrilled to be opening our second drive thru site and can’t wait to open our doors.”