Airtastic to open new centres in Newtownabbey and Craigavon

Airtastic has announced it is planning to open new facilities in Newtownabbey and Craigavon next year at a cost of £3m.

Subject to planning, the sites are to be located at the former Toys R Us building in Newtownabbey and at Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon, where the company proposes to extend, redevelop and rebrand its current Airtastic Trampoline Park and Captain Green’s Adventure Golf site to create a brand new entertainment centre.

The new centres are to create up to 80 jobs and will be Airtastic’s largest centres in Northern Ireland with the Newtownabbey site totalling approximately 45,000 sq foot of leisure space and Craigavon, 46,500 sq ft.

Both will include ten pin bowling, space themed indoor mini golf courses, a new “Inflata and Ninja park” concept.

Airtastic is currently redeveloping the Airtastic Entertainment Centre in Cork at a cost of €1.5m which is expected to create up to 30 new jobs.

Sharyn Ingrey, area manager for Airtastic Entertainment Centre, said: “We’re excited to be opening another two Airtastic entertainment centres in Northern Ireland, and for the first time, featuring ten pin bowling in Airtastic.

“Our new centres in Newtownabbey and Craigavon will be a one stop shop for entertainment where our customers can bounce, ninja, play ten pin bowling, space adventure golf, play to win tickets in our amusement arcades and exchange them for prizes and enjoy our restaurant NY Kitchen and all in one location.”

Airtastic, owned by the SMS Platinum Group Ltd, also operates centres in Bangor, Belfast , Craigavon and Cork.