ASDA Foundation funds for Rathenraw youth

Rathenraw Youth Scheme is thrilled to have received a £1k donation from the Asda Foundation.

The group provides a range of recreational activities for five to 20-year-olds in the Antrim area and has some 160 service users. #

Barbara Logan, Community Champion for Asda Antrim, said: “The help and support Rathenraw Youth Scheme provide for people in our community is astounding, and I’m so glad that Asda has been able to support its vital work”.

Sharon Brash, Youth Support Worker in charge of the Rathenraw Youth Scheme, said:“We can’t thank the Asda Foundation and Barbara enough for their continued support of our scheme.

Pictured are Barbara Logan (Asda) presenting the £1k donation to Rathenraw Youth Scheme to Oliver Malone, Sarah McLaughlin, Sharon Brash, Adam Williamson, Grace McGrenaghan and Codey Williamson