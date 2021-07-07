Blaney Group launches recruitment drive

d a growth in new exports markets is a credit to the innovative product range Blaney offer and the hard work of the sales and marketing team. The company is recruiting competent additional staff for those looking long term employment. The positions will be in a variety of jobs including assembly, stores, welding and fabrication, CNC machinists, mechanics, painting, engineering and sales with some offering the highest rates of pay in the locality (www.blaneyagri.com/careers). There are also opportunities for local young people in the form of Graduates BIG Program and Apprenticeships, including the new Mechanical Engineering Degree Apprenticeship which has no tuition fees and the student gets paid for the entire four weeks of study. Blaney’s Katrina Niblett said: “Our committed team have been able to grow the business throughout 2020 and 2021 and based on the strong order book for the next 12 months we are having to gear up for unprecedented production levels, which provides an exciting future for those that want to develop their career.