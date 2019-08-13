Canadian giant stays silent on new branch

Newtownabbey residents could soon be waking up to the smell of Tim Hortons coffee as speculation mounts that a branch is soon to open in Glengormley.

It follows the Canadian business advertising for a managerial position at the ‘New Tim Hortons, Glengormley.’

The job advert stated: “Shift Manager, new drive thru restaurant in Glengormley - Opening soon!

“Tim Hortons is part of the fabric of Canada with over 4,000 restaurants and serving over two billion cups of freshly brewed coffee and we have finally arrived in the UK with exciting plans to open across the UK.”

The Times understands the branch will operate at the site of the former Lidl branch in Glengormley - 261-263 Antrim Road.

Last year, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee backed plans to demolish the existing building and construct two drive-thru restaurants with associated car parking and landscaping at the site.

Asked about the possibility of Tim Hortons operating at the location, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The tenancy at the former supermarket site in Glengormley is not a council or planning matter and contact should be made with the property/site owner.”

When contacted by the Newtownabbey Times about the development, a spokesperson for Tim Hortons said: “At this time we are unable to comment on your request.

“We are more than happy to keep in touch though so we can speak further about any new developments we might have that would be of interest to the paper.”