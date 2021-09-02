Carrick Business Excellence Awards launched for 2021

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council at the launch of the Carrick Business Excellence Awards with Gail Kelly, Town Centre Development Manager, Mid and East Antrim Council and Grace Clements, Media Sales Advisor, Carrick Times,

We would like to welcome back Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as principal sponsors for this year’s awards and thanks also to Carrickfergus Enterprise for their continuing support.

The awards are aimed at recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Carrickfergus area, paying homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local towns have taken root and flourished and the companies which carry on that tradition today.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor William McCaughey said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is, once again, proud to support the Carrick Business Excellence Awards – which, each year, recognise the wealth of talent, entrepreneurship and business excellence that Carrick and the wider borough boasts.

“Carrick’s businesses, large and small, remain the lifeblood of the town and of the local economy. Collectively, they contribute a rich tapestry of products and services, talent and skills – all of which serve and enhance the lives of the people of our borough, and have been especially critical throughout the pandemic.

“I would urge all businesses in the Carrick area to considering entering the Awards and avail of the opportunity to secure well-earned reward and recognition for their outstanding service to our local community.”

The 14 award categories cover all aspects of business and industry, presenting the opportunity to enter up to two categories.

The judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some categories also going to a reader vote via the Carrick Times.

Anyone can enter/nominate regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The Carrick Business Excellence Awards will take place at a black tie dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, December 2 at Belfast Loughshore Hotel, when the winner of each category will be announced and presented with their award.

It couldn’t be easier to nominate a business for one of the awards - and entries are now invited.

Simply click here and check the criteria for each of the categories to see which would suit the business you would like to nominate.

You can submit your entry online too via the same website.

With categories to suit all types and sizes of business, there really is something for everyone.

There are categories for: Best Business Start-Up, Business Person of the Year, Young Business Person, Excellence in Innovation (NEW), Best Export Business, Best Community or Social Enterprise, Best Eating Establishment, Best Customer Service. Best Retailer. Best Craft Company, Excellence in Tourism, Key Worker of the Year (NEW) and Lifetime Achievement.

The deadline for submission of entries is Monday, October 25.