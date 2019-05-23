Carrick nursing home on market for £0.75m

A number of parties have expressed an interest in purchasing Carrick’s Tamlaght Nursing Home as a going concern, it has been confirmed.

The Larne Road facility, which went into administration in April, is for sale at £0.75m.

Currently, the premises are home to 40 residents and employs 60 members of staff.

The business went on the market earlier this month.

Administrator Gregg Sterritt said: “I would advise that since my appointment on 10 April 2019 the home has continued to trade under my supervision as administrator with all staff being maintained and the residents continuing to be cared for.

“There are some 40 residents in the home who receive care from over 60 staff consisting of nurses, care assistants and ancillary staff.

“My intention is to continue the trading of the home until a sale to a new homecare provider can be facilitated.

“This sale process was initiated a couple of weeks ago and is currently ongoing. I would hope to conclude same in the coming months.

“There has been good interest in the purchase of the home with a number of parties contacting the agent and having already visited the home for a viewing.”

Agent Osborne King has described the premises as “a former detached manse dwelling which has been extended to the rear and side and converted to provide a 43 bedroom care facility on an overall site of 1.7 acres”.

The agent has also stated: “The nursing home is offered for sale as a going concern and the purchaser will be required to comply with the current TUPE legislation and employment transfer.”