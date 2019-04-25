Cloghan Point plan hits railway buffers

Translink has opposed a planning application for the development of Cloghan Point fuel terminal due to rail safety concerns.

A proposal is currently being considered by Mid and East Antrim Council for the redevelopment of the existing site, between Whitehead and Carrick, to an import, storage and distribution facility, incorporating petrol, gas oil and diesel.

The Cookstown-based LCC Group which owns the Go fuel company, bought the terminal from AES Kilroot in a multi-million pound deal in 2017.

Speaking after a recent public meeting, Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs said that the development could have implications for the Belfast to Larne railway line.

Mr. Beggs said: “I have concerns over the storage of volatile petroleum products such as patrol and aviation fuel adjacent to the railway line.”

A spokesperson for Translink said:“While there is no expectation to disrupt timetabled passenger services, Translink has rejected the planning application for the proposed redevelopment of Cloghan Point due to a number of concerns affecting the ongoing safety of rail operations and the long term development of the Larne Line. Further information has been requested to allow continued assessment and necessary reassurances.”

A spokesperson for Cloghan Point Holdings said: “At this point in planning applications, it is normal to work with statutory and other consultees to address any issues which have been raised as part of the process.”

He added that a further meeting has been requested with Translink “to address its remaining points”.