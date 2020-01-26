Co Antrim firm offers charity donation after Harry and Meghan faux pas

A Co Antrim property developer has promised make a sizeable donation to charity for any offence caused by advertisements featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Hagan Homes used images of Harry and Meghan in a bid to sell houses which it said were “fit for part-time royalty”.

The Ballyclare firm was contacted by the couple’s representatives asking for the billboard and online ads to be removed.

The campaign followed an announcement from the couple that they wanted to step back from royal duties.

Founder and chairman of Hagan Homes, James Hagan, apologised for the adverts.

He said the firm was in the process of removing all the adverts and also offered to donate £10,000 to charity.

“We have been in contact with representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and taken action to remove the social media posts and billboard advertising.

“The ‘Hagan Homes Fit For Part-time Royalty’ campaign was intended to reflect Northern Ireland’s typically light-hearted approach to a challenging situation.

“Many young people struggle with the complexities of buying a new home and we were keen to emphasise that support is available in such circumstances.”

He added: “It was not our intention to cause any offence and we sincerely apologise if any has been taken.

“We believe Harry and Meghan are strong role models for all young people who are trying to find their own path in life and in recognition of this Hagan Homes is keen to make a donation of £10,000 to a charity of Harry and Meghan’s choice.”

Advertising rules state that members of the Royal family “should not normally be shown or mentioned in a marketing communication without their prior permission”.