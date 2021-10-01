Covernet officially ranked as the fifth ‘Best Workplace in Tech in the UK’

A local software-as-a-Service company has received two major employer accolades.

Coleraine-based InsurTech, Covernet has official certification that it is not only a ‘Great Place to Work’ but also one of the ‘2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech’, as awarded by the Great Place to Work UK Institute.

The firm achieved an outstanding score of 97%, making it the highest ranked Northern Ireland company and fifth in the UK on the list of ‘2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech’.

Lee Stuart, managing director, Jim Campbell, chief commercial officer and Darren Burns, senior developer

Globally, the Best Workplace survey is the largest survey of workplace cultures and people practices. The methodology that creates the various Best Workplace rankings is one of the most rigorous and highly sought after, and regarded as the ‘gold standard’ of employer awards.

The Institute captures valuable employee feedback using a research-driven Trust Index survey, alongside details about the programmes and practises that make the Covernet workplace unique.

Lee Stuart, managing director of Covernet, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as both a ‘Great Place to Work’ and a ‘Best Workplace in Tech’ by Great Place to Work. Our position on this prestigious list is driven by an annual people engagement survey which measures the extent to which everyone in the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as physical and mental wellbeing, fairness, camaraderie and trust in our leadership.

“Our people are at the heart of our business and as an organisation, we have a steadfast commitment to create an exceptional, high performing workplace where employees feels valued and supported every day.

“Thank you to everyone for helping us develop such a great workplace culture, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud to be part of such a brilliant team.”

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, explained: “Technology is what has enabled the world of work to evolve with pace during the pandemic, and what will continue to push even more leaders to embrace new ways of working, no matter what their organisation’s size, location or industry.

“Those within the UK’s tech space who have actively prioritised building a positive employee experience and supported their people’s personal wellbeing are the ones we’re proud to celebrate.

“When Trust Index results are 65% or higher, the organisation is Great Place to Work-Certified. Covernet excelled in this regard, achieving an outstanding score of 97% – a truly remarkable achievement and endorsement of Covernet’s commitment to its people and being a great workplace for all.”

The Great Place to Work Certification is valid for 12 months and Covernet will automatically be considered for placement on the annual Best Workplaces lists.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.