Discover what is on offer in Antrim and Newtownabbey this spring

The Department for Communities, alongside Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, are encouraging everyone to embrace the local town centres within the borough this spring where a treasure trove of unique, independent businesses and eateries await.

With funding from the Department, supported by the council, the town centres of Antrim, Ballyclare, Crumlin, Glengormley and Randalstown are all involved in this exciting town centre marketing campaign.

Initiatives which the businesses have got behind include: a borough Wide Voucher Booklet, due to land on everyone’s doorstep this week, and an exciting pilot of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s first ever restaurant month taking place throughout March, ‘Taste the Borough’.

Launching the campaign, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth said: “On behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, I am delighted to launch this town centre marketing project, including the first borough wide voucher booklet showcasing offers from each of the five towns, and our first ever food tourism initiative.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the many fantastic businesses and eateries across the borough. We hope that people from the borough and beyond, will avail of the offers running from March to May, participate in the range of events on offer as part of ‘Taste the Borough’ in March and travel across the borough to explore and discover what’s on their doorsteps this spring.

“I want to also thank the Department for Communities for supporting this important initiative.“

Residents are encouraged to try something (or somewhere) new, to embrace the onset of spring, and to enjoy a feast for the senses that is not to be missed.

For further information on this project, including full details of what is happening as part of ‘Taste The Borough’ visit www.visitantrimandnewtownabbey.com or the council Facebook page @ANBorough