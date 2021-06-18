DUP Economy Minister highlights role of manufacturing after Newtownabbey visit

Minister Frew was speaking after a visit to Gray & Adams Ireland Ltd in Newtownabbey

The company has been manufacturing in Northern Ireland since 1981. Their market leading products include refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, as well as specialist vehicles. The company also provides repair and service facilities.

The DUP representative said: “I am pleased to have been able to visit Gray & Adams as part of my engagement with key stakeholders across the business community. As Economy Minister it is vital I hear first-hand the challenges and opportunities our businesses are currently facing.

Economy Minister Paul Frew MLA speaking with Geoff Potter, Managing Director of Gray & Adams. Photo by Aaron McCracken.

“My Department’s 10X Economy vision sets out how a decade of innovation will benefit businesses, people and places across Northern Ireland. Advanced manufacturing and engineering is one of the priority clusters we have identified as having the potential to drive our economy forward.

“Our manufacturing sector has a strong heritage and a world-class reputation. It accounts for 11 per cent of employment and over 15 per cent of GVA. As we work to rebuild our economy after Covid-19, it is important for us to focus on our strengths.”

----

Click here to read School crossing patrol approved for Doagh Road following assessment

--

A message from the Editor: