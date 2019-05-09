East Antrim companies listed among top in NI

Fifteen East Antrim companies have been named in the Institute of Directors NI Top 100 locally controlled Northern Ireland businesses.

Chemicals company Kilwaughter Holdings which employs 157 staff has been placed at number 25 in a list of ambitious and successful businesses, largely dominated by family owned firms.

Construction company McCue Crafted Fit which has 135 employees was ranked at 74.

Thirteen Newtownabbey companies have made it onto the list.

Mallusk-based firm Henderson Group made it into the top 10 with construction companies Lagan Asphalt, McLaughlin & Harvey and Brett Martin Holdings making it into the top 30.

There was further recognition of the contribution to the economy with Lagan: White Mountain and Hagan Homes named alongside Ballyvesey Holdings and Woodside Logistics Group, Distribution firms Dennison Commercials Ltd and Gaffer (NI) as well as Maxol Oil, Oasis Retail Services and Magowan Tyres.

The Top 100 list used to identify and celebrate the success of locally owned businesses in Northern Ireland, many of whom have been successful in global markets.