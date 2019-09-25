East Antrim traders show support for Thomas Cook staff

The business community is rallying round local Thomas Cook employees after the travel company went into compulsory liquidation earlier this week.

The firm had branches locally in the Abbey Centre and on High Street, Carrickfergus.

Fellow travel agency, Clubworld Travel advertised a number of vacancies in the wake of Thomas Cook’s collapse.

Posting on the Clubworld Travel Carrickfergus Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “To any of the TC staff in Northern Ireland we have a number of vacancies available for travel advisors and two management positions. Contact me by messenger or on claire@clubworldtravel.com”

Businesses and residents are being urged to donate to a collection in the Abbey Centre in aid of Thomas Cook staff.

A bucket collection is being conducted at the Sky stand in the shopping centre to help support Newtownabbey Thomas Cook staff who were impacted by the collapse of the firm on Monday.

Posting on social media, organisers said: “Anyone who wants to help the staff pay some bills this month, nip in and there will be a bucket at the Sky stand.”

Meanwhile, the team at Whitehead-based beauty salon CR Beauty are offering a free gel polish to affected Thomas Cook staff.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Slaughterford Road business said: “We are saddened by all the staff at Thomas Cook who have been left without jobs. Unfortunately there’s not much we can do, but in an effort just to cheer you all up, we are offering a free gel polish until Saturday, October 5 to all Thomas Cook staff.”