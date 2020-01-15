Former Glengormley PSNI station to be converted into office space

Work has commenced on the construction of offices at the former Glengormley PSNI Station site on the Antrim Road.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council backed proposals to convert the facility into offices and work units at its August meeting, but details have only now been made public.

During the behind closed doors session last summer, councillors discussed the future usage of the site, owned by the local authority since 2014.

In a statement issued to the Times this week, a spokesperson for council said: “Council agreed in August 2019 to progress a concept proposal and business case for offices and workspace units on this key site in Glengormley.

“This work is now underway. It is intended that this will be a signature building which should create investment, generate jobs and have a positive economic impact on the town.”

At the meeting, Cllr Alison Bennington moved that a concept proposal and outline business case be developed for offices and workspace/units on this site. This was seconded by her DUP party colleague, Ald Phillip Brett.

A recorded vote was requested by Cllr Michael Goodman. Sinn Fein councillors voted against the proposal with Deputy Mayor Anne Marie Logue (SF) abstaining from the vote.

Speaking on Monday, Cllr Goodman said: “Our party has been calling for housing to be constructed on the site since the police station was decommissioned. It is our view that the development needs to be led by local need. Glengormley Urban is lacking in housing and community facilities. This is a missed opportunity by the council to try and fill this need.”