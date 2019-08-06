Grant aid for growth of Carnlough caravan park

Whitehill Caravan Park in Carnlough has extended its site after securing a £50,000 grant through a rural development programme.

The family run facility at Whitehill Road has been trading since 1974.

The rural development grant has enabled the caravan park to be extended by 22 new static pitches and five touring pitches.

Previously, Whitehill had provision for 90 caravan pitches.

The council says that the village of Carnlough is “heavily reliant on the tourism business so the park extension will supplement the trade of many local business especially in the quieter off peak seasons”.

Robert McKay, owner, Whitehill Caravan Park, said: “The funding from the Mid & East Antrim Rural Development Programme has allowed us to extend our park to meet the increasing demand for tourist accommodation on the Antrim Coast.

“We’ve now welcomed 22 new families on to the park’s static pitches and look forward to hosting touring caravanners for seasons to come. These families and visitors are critical to the ongoing growth of Carnlough and we’re extremely grateful for the investment from the LAG Board to facilitate this expansion.”

Commenting on the completion of the project, Mid and East Antrim Local Action Group Board Vice Chair, Kelli Bagchus, said: “The LAG is delighted Whitehill Caravan Park was able to avail of this funding. There is currently a gap along the Causeway Coastal route for touring visitors and the expansion will help fill this. In addition, it will boost the evening economy in Carnlough.”

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons recently stated that Mid and East Antrim should be “aiming for a much larger share of the tourism market in Northern Ireland and key to this will be providing more accommodation”.

He said he believed that increased hospitality capacity will increase the number and spend of tourists in the Mid and East Antrim area.