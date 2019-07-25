Green light for first phase of Ballyclare Relief Road welcomed

The Planning Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has noted the recent planning approvals granted by the Department for Infrastructure for a major urban extension in Ballyclare.

The scheme will involve some 272 new homes, the southern section of the town’s relief road, a local centre and a public park.

Committee Chairman, Ald Philip Brett said: “The council welcomes these decisions which now pave the way for delivery of the first key stage of the long awaited Ballyclare Relief Road.

“This scheme represents a significant investment and vote of confidence in Ballyclare by a subsidiary of the Neptune Group who have recently completed the Ollar Valley housing development just off the Templepatrick Road.”

The approved development will provide a road link between the Templepatrick Road and the Doagh Road and involves the construction of a new bridge over the Sixmilewater, a critical piece of infrastructure for Ballyclare.

It will deliver over 270 new homes for the town which is identified as a key centre for housing, employment and services in the council’s recently published draft Plan Strategy for the borough.

Ald Brett added: “I am pleased with the plans for this new development which will offer a wide variety of house types as well as provision of a new local centre near the Doagh Road and parkland based around the Sixmilewater.

“Ballyclare is a sought after area with a high demand for housing and it is great to offer more options for future residents, including those considering buying their first homes.”